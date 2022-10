Wales Business Review – The Challenges Facing the UK/Wales Economy

In this week's Wales Business Review, host Carwyn Jones is joined by Robert Lloyd Griffiths, (Director for Wales, ICAEW) Ian Price (Director of CBI Wales) & Heather Anstey-Myers (CEO Manufacturing Wales and Business News Wales).

The panel discuss the challenges facing the UK/Wales economy, in light of national and international political imbalances.

The Challenges Facing the UK/Wales Economy from Business News Wales on Vimeo.