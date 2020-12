Welcome to this week's episode of the Wales Business Review.

This week host Carwyn Jones is joined by guests Oliver Conger, CEO at British Rotothrem, Alison Orrells, MD at the Safety Letterbox Company and Richard Selby, Chairman, IoD Wales and CEO at Pro Steel Engineering.

The main topic of discussion this week is Manufacturing Wales a new organisation set to transform the sector in Wales over the coming years.

Wales Business Review – Episode 34 from Business News Wales on Vimeo.