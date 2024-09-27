Wales Business Leaders to Brave the Elements and Sleep Out for Vulnerable Children

Business leaders and their teams from Wales will join a national sleepout to raise money for Action for Children.

Headlands School in Penarth will host the event in Wales for the second year after raising £13,000 in 2023.

Sleepers from companies in Wales such as Arcadis, WCS Agency, Acorn Recruitment, Target Group and Jojo Maman Bebe will brave the elements and boycott their beds on the school’s grounds on October 4.

Now in its 27th year, ‘Boycott your Bed’ – formerly known as Byte Night – sees corporate teams from across UK coming together to raise money by spending the night sleeping outside with only a sleeping mat and bag to protect them from the elements. Corporate teams supporting this year's event include Lenovo, Microsoft, Civica, Sky, Accenture, Harvey Nash, Salesforce, Burberry, Triad Group Plc and many more.

Funds raised by the annual event – £13.9 million to date – go to making a significant difference to vulnerable children across the UK, making sure they have what they need for a safe and happy childhood – like warm clothes, hot meals and a proper bed, as well as mental health support and protection from neglect and abuse.

Lenovo will return as National Supporting Partner for a second year, with events also taking place in London, Leeds, Glasgow and Belfast.

Nina Rice, Interim Senior Stewardship and Engagement Manager for Action for Children in Wales, said:

“Tonight, too many children will go to bed hungry or struggle to sleep in a cold, damp house, and start the next day without a warm coat or shoes that fit. “Boycott your Bed is an opportunity for businesses to bring colleagues together and take on the challenge of sleeping out all while raising vital funds for vulnerable children and families across the UK.”

Philip Oldham, Marketing Director, Lenovo UK & Ireland, said:

“Lenovo is proud to continue the national sponsorship of Boycott your Bed. We are firm believers in ensuring that all young people can achieve their full potential, and Lenovo’s employees are on board in supporting this great charity across the country.”

Registrations for Boycott your Bed are still open