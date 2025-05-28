Wales’ Beauty Spots to Get Better Mobile Coverage with Mast Upgrades

Tourists and hikers exploring Wales’ most renowned beauty spots and national parks will benefit from a huge boost in mobile coverage, helping them plan routes and receive live weather updates for safer outdoors adventures.

Nearly 30 mobile masts, initially only used to connect EE customers and those calling 999, have now been upgraded to provide coverage from all mobile network operators. The upgrade of existing masts will limit the visual and natural impact on the environment, causing less disruption to the surrounding areas.

The upgrades will benefit thousands of local residents and many more visiting the surrounding areas, bringing fast and reliable 4G networks to remote communities previously plagued by poor signal. This will support local tourism and economic growth, the core mission of the Government’s Plan for Change.

The rollout is part of the Shared Rural Network programme led by the UK government and mobile network operators to improve mobile connectivity in rural communities across Britain.

The new coverage will boost safety for holiday makers as well as economic opportunities for local communities in isolated areas in Wales, including national parks such as Snowdonia and the Brecon Beacons. Other areas of natural beauty to benefit from the boost include the Wye Valley, Clwydian Range and Dee Valley, in addition to many more rural communities across Radnorshire, Monmouthshire, Montgomeryshire, Bognor, Ceredigion and others.

Telecoms Minister Chris Bryant said:

“Wales’ national parks are not just scenic treasures, they are key drivers of local growth and must not be held back by patchy internet. “This milestone marks real progress toward a Wales that is fully equipped for the digital age, where residents can access services more easily, local businesses can thrive, and visitors can enjoy our landscapes while feeling safe.”

The 4G boost will bring numerous benefits for local communities, enhancing connectivity to support local businesses, improving access to essential online services, enabling quicker payment options and giving farmers access to cutting-edge technology which can improve their productivity and sustainability.

Research from telecoms consultancy FarrPoint shows that improved connectivity can deliver a variety of economic benefits, including increased innovation, more flexible working and increasing the labour force, and opening up to larger markets. It is estimated that these benefits could increase gross value added (GVA) for those affected by improved connectivity by 0.5% each year.

These upgrades mark significant progress in the government's mission to break down barriers to opportunity and boost economic growth across the UK, as outlined in the Plan for Change. To expand coverage even further, 50 more sites in England, Wales and Scotland are also being targeted for upgrades by March 2026.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

“Some of Wales’ most visited rural areas now have fast and reliable mobile internet access as a result of UK Government investment. “Reliable connectivity is important for every aspect of life in rural Wales and will boost the local economy by supporting our crucial tourism sector. “This is a significant step forward in our mission to kickstart economic growth, create jobs and unlock opportunity in rural areas across Wales.”

Ben Roome, CEO of Mova said: