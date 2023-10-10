Wales’ Average Rent Prices Rise Again in September to £852pcm

HomeLet has released its latest rental index figures from September 2023 in Wales, with average rental prices continuing to rise month on month.

Generally, in the UK, rental prices increased by 1.19% from last month, meaning the average renter can now expect to pay around £1,276pcm for their home.

The highlights from this month’s report are:

Wales’ rent prices are now, on average, around £852pcm, an increase from last year of 7.30%.

Many renters are being priced out of accommodation, with rent-to-income ratios now at around 33.4%.

The average UK rental price hits another all-time high of £1,276 PCM, increasing a further 1.19% from last month.

Excluding London, the average price of rent in the UK is £1,061 PCM, up 0.95% from last month.

The HomeLet Rental Index provides the most comprehensive and up-to-date data on rental values in the UK.

The trends reported within the HomeLet Rental Index are from data on actual achieved rental values for just-agreed tenancies arranged in the most recent period – providing an in-depth insight into the lettings market and what’s happening right now across the UK.

Commenting on the latest data, Andy Halstead, HomeLet & Let Alliance Chief Executive Officer, said:

“Rental prices in Wales are at an all-time high – painting a bleak picture amid the cost-of-living crisis. Unfortunately, a 33.4% rent-to-income ratio isn’t at all sustainable and we need to see improvement in the cost-of-living crisis pretty soon to ensure that Wales’ renters aren’t being priced out of their homes. “The simple fact of the matter is that this is a lose-lose situation for both landlord and tenant. Renters are being priced out by increasing costs, and property owners will struggle to fill vacancies whilst they manage rising running costs on the homes that they own. Nobody is benefitting from this and, as always, we can only hope to see the variances decrease as the months progress and the cost-of-living crisis begins to flatten.”

Head to https://homelet.co.uk/homelet-rental-index/ for more information.