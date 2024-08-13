Wales and Lions legend Alun Wyn Jones Joins Swansea University as Strategic Advisor

Welsh international rugby player and Swansea University law graduate Alun Wyn Jones has taken up the position of Strategic Advisor to the National Network for Innovation In Sport and Health (NNIISH) within Swansea University.

Jones is the most capped player in world rugby history, having made 158 appearances for Wales and 12 for the Lions during his 20-year career.

The role will involve sharing his perspective on working within and leading teams, offering insight into driving performance and identifying emerging trends in the sport and health technology sectors. Jones will also support the development of an executive University course for athletes transitioning out of sport and those aiming to effect career change.

As an Honorary Fellow of Swansea University and a highly prominent member of its sporting alumni, with achievements both locally and on a global stage, Jones brings a strong and passionate connection to Wales, the University and the region.

Drawing on his expertise and passion, Jones hopes to develop new sporting partnerships and work with academics and students to create a positive and lasting impact on the health and wellbeing of students and the regional community.

His new role will also involve advising University wellbeing initiatives to combat some of the challenges students face and contributing through his experiences in the sporting world, including professionalism, resilience and mindset.

Swansea University is also entering a new strategic period for sport with the emergence of a sport strategy that utilises sport to enhance strategic priorities within the University and develop the area as one of sporting excellence. The strategy sets the foundation for Swansea University to be recognised as the most active and successful sporting university in Wales, with the recent launch of NNIISH underpinning this goal.

Alun Wyn Jones said:

“I fondly remember my time at Swansea University as a student and sports scholar, and I’m thrilled to be back. Being able to support the University and particularly the region to prosper through business and sports innovation is an exciting prospect. “It’ll be very different to what I’m used to, but hopefully, I add value from my experience and knowledge and encourage the community to see the value in sport and its direct link to health and wellbeing.”

Swansea University Pro-Vice-Chancellor Professor Keith Lloyd said: