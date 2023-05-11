Wagonex Partnership Team Expands with Two New Appointments

Leading vehicle subscription service, Wagonex, has strengthened its relationships team with two new managers, Josephine Young and Jordan Cooper, who have been appointed to work with a growing number of partners to ensure they get the most from the subscription model.

In the past six months, the Wagonex team has more than doubled as it continues to lead in this new sector in automotive. Its latest recruits, Josephine Young and Jordan Cooper, both take on Relationship Manager roles and bring with them a wealth of knowledge in account management, market research, customer relations and sales.

Josephine, who has 17 years of experience in customer service and account management, primarily within the automotive sector, said:

“Wagonex is a really progressive business that’s leading the way in car subscription services across the UK. In 2014, I attended an event where Volvo talked about car subscription as the future of car ownership, and how car manufacturers needed to accept this shift across the whole automotive industry. In recent years, I’ve seen these predictions start to take shape, which motivated me to apply for this job and get involved in this changing landscape. “As well as empowering partners to get the most out of the Wagonex platforms, I hope to help clients understand the processes and drivers behind the shift to subscription and work with OEMs / dealerships to thrive in this sector. It's an exciting time for car subscriptions and I think it’s just going to continue to grow.”

Jordan Cooper brings with him six years’ experience in the automotive industry, predominantly in the car finance sector. On his appointment, Jordan said:

“Wagonex is a really exciting company and one that I believe is going to continue to go from strength to strength. I was really impressed with the look and feel of the platform and having worked predominantly in the car finance sector, I could definitely see how this would positively impact the automotive industry. Throughout the interview process, I really bought into the journey and culture that clearly came across, and knew I wanted to be a part of it. “Subscription is common practice in so many areas of everyday life, with so many of us using this for our music, films, TV, food and even trainers, so why can’t it become the norm when it comes to cars too? Subscription provides huge flexibility as well as accessibility to new vehicles, so I think this will soon become the first choice for many motorists.”

Toby Kernon, Director and Founder of Wagonex said:

“Having Jordan and Jo join us will further help us maintain our relationships with OEMs and dealers, and spearhead this part of the business. We hope to keep growing our experience and knowledge base throughout the team and will continue to look for talent so we can offer a first-class service for a growing number of partners and customers. “The sector is fast-growing and we can’t afford to rest on our laurels if we want to build on our position, as well as play a leading role in this rapidly expanding market which is changing how the world drives and owns vehicles.”

Wagonex was the UK’s first car subscription service when it launched in 2016. In 2022, it announced a strategic investment from Admiral which will support the company’s growth plans and strengthen its vision to become a key player in a global sector forecast to be worth $30bn by 2030.

More information about Wagonex can be found at www.wagonex.com