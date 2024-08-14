Wagonex Increases Car Subscription Capabilities with New Technology

Wagonex, the innovative subscription technology business based in Cardiff, has announced the addition of a new capability to its white label software which allows fleet operators to broaden their reach and drive more transactions.

The ‘channels add-on’ feature makes it possible for fleet operators to view and manage requests and conversions for their existing fleet all in one interface – whether the requests are coming through dealers’ own platforms, through affiliate partners, brokers or the wagonex.com marketplace. This gives operators the ability to open up new sales channels for their existing products and make them available on multiple sites, thereby expanding their customer base.

Joel Livermore, Head of Product at Wagonex, said:

“Our partners often have a number of channels through which leasing and subscription deals are struck, which makes fleet management a difficult and time-intensive exercise. “Our new Channels add-on feature is designed to increase the reach of your products, while simplifying the management of your fleet across your sales channels. It works by acting as a central hub for your fleet – making it possible to market vehicles on dealers’ own platforms, as well as through other active channels, so that everything can be managed in one place. “The feature makes it possible for products to be displayed on a number of websites simultaneously, while directing requests straight through to the provider. These can then be tracked and progressed all from within Wagonex’s partner dashboard. “We developed the Channels add-on feature as a solution to a common challenge our partners were facing – many were struggling to unlock new areas of growth without significant investment in additional assets or marketing campaigns. With this new technology, vehicles can be easily marketed to new audiences and markets, all from a single platform.”

The new feature is the latest improvement to be made to Wagonex’s leading white label platform.