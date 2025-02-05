voco St David’s Cardiff Enhances Accessibility with AccessAble Initiative

voco St David’s Cardiff has announced a new partnership with AccessAble, reinforcing its commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all guests.

The partnership sees the creation of a comprehensive Accessibility Guide for the five-star hotel to ensure every visitor, regardless of mobility or sensory needs, can plan their visit with confidence.

From step-free access and hearing loops to accessible bathrooms and walking paths, the new guide offers in-depth, verified information on the hotel’s accessibility features. Every detail has been assessed by trained surveyors to guarantee accuracy, providing guests with the information they need ahead of their visit.

AccessAble is a pioneering organisation that creates Detailed Access Guides for venues across the UK.

AccessAble’s Detailed Access Guide for voco St David’s Cardiff offers 100% factual, user-driven information, including measurements, photographs, and in-depth assessments carried out by experienced surveyors.

The guides is available on voco St David’s Cardiff’s website, helping guests find the information they need exactly where they expect to find it.

Konstantin Grimm, General Manager of voco St David’s Cardiff, shared his enthusiasm for the initiative:

“Accessibility is key to creating a truly inclusive travel experience for everyone. Our partnership with AccessAble is a significant step in continuing to make voco St David’s Cardiff a welcoming and inclusive space for all. Our detailed guide will empower our guests with the information they need to enjoy their stay to the fullest. We’re proud to lead the way in accessibility in the hospitality sector.”

This collaboration builds on voco St David’s Cardiff’s ongoing efforts to enhance guest experiences by addressing diverse needs, ensuring that everyone can feel at home at this iconic hotel in the heart of Cardiff Bay.