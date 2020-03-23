Vizolution Becomes First Ever Welsh Company to Make Future Fifty

Vizolution, a Port Talbot-based customer experience (CX) technology provider, has been unveiled as the first ever Welsh company to feature in the annual Tech Nation Future Fifty growth programme.

The company, which helps enterprises replicate the qualities of face-to-face interactions within remote channels, joins 27 other late-stage British tech companies in the Future Fifty 8.0 programme.

Bill Safran, CEO of Vizolution said:

“As a scale up that has enjoyed considerable success so far, we decided to enter Future Fifty to expedite our expansion and are delighted to have been selected in this year’s growth programme. We work with over 30 global enterprises from the financial services and telecom industries (including HSBC, Santander and RBS) and are currently focused on expanding our client base. The Wales technology sector is well established, with a very supportive ecosystem, so we are incredibly proud to be first ever Welsh technology company on the list.”

Future Fifty was established in 2013 to champion and support British tech businesses as they scale up their operations nationally and internationally. The programme supports the companies in creating jobs and opportunities across the UK and inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs.

2019 proved to be a positive year for UK technology companies, with the tech sector growing six times faster than any other industry. Digital tech now employs 2.9m people in the UK and accounts for 9% of the national workforce.

Gerard Grech, Chief Executive, Tech Nation, said:

“In a rapidly changing world, the UK is a shining light for tech entrepreneurs, investors and employees.”

Indeed, the UK is home to 95 companies valued at between US$250-$800m in 2019, which is significantly more than the UK’s counterparts: France is home to 61 of these high value scaleups, Germany 46, and Israel 46. Approximately 45% of the scaleups are based outside of London, including in Chester, Coventry, Leeds, and, of course, Port Talbot, which is where Vizolution is headquartered.

Although Vizolution has been headquartered in South West Wales since it was founded in 2013, the customer experience technology company has enjoyed significant growth in recent years, and in 2018 opened new offices in Toronto to accommodate its North American expansion.

The company also has offices in London, Bristol and, of course, its newly renovated Silicon Valley-inspired workspace in Port Talbot.

Key to Vizolution’s success so far has been its award-winning CX tech and its unique approach to customer experience. With digital transformation high on the agendas of an increasing number of companies, many are choosing to utilise its CX tech to encourage customers down increasingly self-service channels.

While Vizolution creates innovative sleek self-service platforms, it also believes that the best customer experience is one that combines the best of high tech and high touch. Its innovative digital suite allows customers and agents interacting remotely, over the phone or online, to share, display, exchange, complete, verify and sign documents as if they were face to face, and works without requiring customers to download any software or apps.

By helping enterprises replicate the qualities of face-to-face interactions in their remote channels, Vizolution has transformed the customer experience of some of the world’s leading financial service institutions, telecoms and utility companies in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific.