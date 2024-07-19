Visit Wales Unveils Theme for Attracting Visitors in 2025

Visit Wales has announced that its theme for 2025 will be ‘Croeso’.

The Welsh word for ‘welcome’ has been chosen to celebrate the distinct and varied ways in which people from across the UK and the world can feel welcomed when they holiday in Wales, it says.

The theme was unveiled as part of Wales Tourism Week, during Welsh Government has also highlighted some of the projects which have benefited from its Brilliant Basics Fund.

The fund has invested £5 million in 29 projects between 2023 and 2025 to support local authorities and national parks to deliver tourism-focused improvements which will benefit both visitors and local communities.

A new Changing Places specialist facility has just opened in Rhosili Bay, funded by the Brilliant Basics fund.

Surfability, a surfing organisation who provide lessons and experiences for people with additional needs, has previously benefitted from Welsh Government funding to better support surfers’ needs – allowing everyone get the most out of surfing whilst having a safe and enjoyable experience.

Ben Clifford, Director and Head Coach at Surfability, said:

“Soon after launching Surfability as Caswell Bay we encountered issues with suitable changing and toilet facilities. Even in the knowledge that they couldn't change or go to the toilet with dignity, our surfers still wanted to come. “We had a few incidents of exposure and people with mobility differences having to struggle into a wetsuit on the floor in a toilet or in the carpark – it was clear that a proper changing places facility was needed. “An amazing local lady brought her son surfing with us and took up the campaign to get a changing places facility installed at Caswell. It really is thanks to her persistence that the facility exists at Caswell. “Once word got out that Caswell had a Changing Place and that there were beach wheelchairs available, we started to have people visiting from all over the UK. “Going surfing can take a lot of courage and be a big new experience. To know that your needs are going to be met and that changing and going to the toilet are going to be as easy as possible means that our students can just focus on the activity.”

Meanwhile Karen Harris, from Swansea, visited Bannau Brycheiniog to test out the national park’s new terrain rider. Paid for by Brilliant Basics funding, the four-wheeled mobility bike can be hired for free from the park’s visitor centre and enables access to one of the area’s best locations, Mynydd Illtyd.

Karen, a keen advocate for countryside access for disabled people, said:

“I have my own mobility scooter, but because of the nature of the common land surrounding the Visitor Centre it will not allow me to access it. This would be the case for the majority of visitors with mobility issues. “The Terrain Rider is better suited to the steep and uneven common land around the Park’s Visitor Centre at Libanus and enables many more people with mobility issues to access the beautiful countryside and historic sites here. They can enjoy quality time in the outdoors with family and friends rather than being left in the car park or café. For others it may enable them to pursue hobbies such as photography and bird watching and, most importantly, is the benefit to their mental health by being able to access the countryside.”

The Welsh Government Minister for Tourism, Jack Sargeant, said:

“2025’s Year of Croeso will further strengthen the distinct Welsh welcome anyone can expect when visiting our beautiful country, no matter what they’ve come here to enjoy. “I’m excited to be appointed to my new role, particularly in the height of tourism season and to see and hear the plans for this year and into 2025. “The visitor economy is crucial to every corner of our nation – bringing in £3.8 billion annually and employing more than150,000 people across Wales. “It is so important that the experience of each and every visitor reflects our commitment to providing a welcome for all, for example at the Gower, removing barriers and obstacles which might prevent everyone from enjoying their time to the maximum. Our Brilliant Basics fund has been a real game changer for this. “We will continue to do all we can to promote and facilitate our array of unique and unmistakeably Welsh experiences to more and more visitors across Wales, and the Croeso that awaits at each one.”

In 2023, more than 8.5 million visitors from within Britain came to Wales, alongside 892,000 international visitors.

Holiday resort Bluestone in Pembrokeshire is looking forward to embracing the Year of Croeso.

Rebecca Rigby, Operations Director at Bluestone Resort, said:

“The Year of Croeso is a beautiful reminder that Wales is a place for everyone. Here at Bluestone, we're committed to making sure all guests feel that warm Welsh welcome and discover their ‘hwyl’ through their own unique adventures. We believe everyone should experience the magic of Wales.”

Brilliant Basics projects completed in 2023/24 (by region)

This year’s fund is supporting a variety of projects including initiatives to help alleviate pressure in areas that are seeing increased visitor numbers, projects to improve accessibility and projects that make their destinations more environmentally sustainable.

Lead Organisation – Brilliant Basics Projects (Completed in 23/24) – Grant Awarded

Cyngor Gwynedd – Campervan Aire Sites and Services at Cricieth, Caernarfon, Pwllheli and Llanberis £240,000

Cyngor Gwynedd – Upgrade to visitor infrastructure in Dinas Dinlle Beach near Caernarfon – includes car park resurfacing, EV charging, bus shelter and accessible picnic area – £300,000

Ynys Mon County Council – Refurbished toilets at coastal locations in Anglesey – Beaumaris, Rhosneigr, Traeth Bychan & Moelfre including shower facilities and bike storage where applicable – £250,400

Wrexham County Borough Council – Gateway Signage – Wrexham City – improving the visual welcome into the City of Wrexham with 14 new modern signs at key routes into the City – £29,807

Conwy County Borough Council – Llandudno shelters – to replace three seating shelters along Llandudno’s North Shore Promenade with Victorian style shelters and seating areas – £157,392

Cyngor Gwynedd – Upgrade to public toilets Cricieth at a key visitor destination – the first project to complete part of a wider programme – £75,000

Bannau Brycheiniog National Park Authority – Craig y Nos Country Park – provision of an accessible 1.5km trail around Craig y Nos, car park extension with 25 all-weather parking spaces, 6 accessible parking bays, upgrade existing accessible toilets to fully accessible wet rooms – £88,400

Ceredigion County Council – Access Enhancements outside New Quay's South John Street toilets by widening and levelling the area around the building, reducing the number of steps and adding handrails – £36,000

Monmouthshire County Council – Tintern Village – new visitor welcome, orientation and wayfinding signage and improvements to the car park, footfall/visitor data to assist destination management and local businesses – £226,000.00

Monmouthshire County Council – Uplift to Monnow Bridge, Monmouth – landscaping and boundary structures, new accessible picnic benches and seating, new entrance, recycling on the go hubs and associated recycling bins and interpretation panels – £84,619

Newport City Council – Installation of Electric Vehicle Chargers at key tourist sites across Newport – at Rodney Parade, Newport Transporter Bridge Visitor Centre, Tredegar Park, Newport City Stadium, Riverfront Theatre, Forrester’s Oak car park, Caerleon Roman Baths – £300,000

Rhondda Cynon Taf County Borough Council – Creation of an event space, accessible pathway and development of a northern gateway to the park at Ynysangharad War Memorial Park –

£288,000

Swansea County Council – Rhosili Public Toilets – refurbishments and access improvements to the existing toilet block. Provision of a water fountain – £160,000

Pembrokeshire County Council – Pembrokeshire Beach Signage Project – installation of 40 – 60 new signs on beaches from Amroth to Poppit which will include information on the destination, safety, bylaws and the environment – £48,000