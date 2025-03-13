Visit Pembrokeshire Teams Up With Holiday Cottage Agency in Strategic Partnership

Visit Pembrokeshire has secured a long-term partnership with a holiday cottage letting agency.

holidaycottages.co.uk will be working with Visit Pembrokeshire to promote the county as a leading destination for accessible, adventure and well-being tourism.

Visit Pembrokeshire is a not-for-profit organisation and is the official Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for Pembrokeshire. It is trade-led and provides tourism leadership and advocacy, destination marketing, campaign and project delivery, industry liaison and support, research, and intelligence, plus event support.

It said that next to energy and agriculture, tourism is the largest industry in Pembrokeshire, providing 23% of all employment, £604 million in economic value in 2023, and 6.3 million visitors, of which 1.1 million stayed overnight.

Emma Thornton, CEO Visit Pembrokeshire, said:

“We are delighted to welcome holidaycottages.co.uk as our newest Visit Pembrokeshire Strategic Partner. It is a leading UK holiday cottage letting agency with local representation and an in-depth knowledge of Pembrokeshire. “It is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, and we are so excited about the opportunities this new partnership will bring.”

Serena Pearce, Regional Communities Manager, said: