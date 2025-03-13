Tourism  |

Subscribe to the monthly newsletter updates

Subscribe to Newsletter
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
Dev Bank-leaderboard-advert-1430px-x-145px_Tourism
Dev Bank-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Tourism
ANW_Sidebar
13 March 2025
Tourism

Visit Pembrokeshire Teams Up With Holiday Cottage Agency in Strategic Partnership

Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0


Visit Pembrokeshire has secured a long-term partnership with a holiday cottage letting agency.

holidaycottages.co.uk will be working with Visit Pembrokeshire to promote the county as a leading destination for accessible, adventure and well-being tourism.

Visit Pembrokeshire is a not-for-profit organisation and is the official Destination Management Organisation (DMO) for Pembrokeshire. It is trade-led and provides tourism leadership and advocacy, destination marketing, campaign and project delivery, industry liaison and support, research, and intelligence, plus event support.

It said that next to energy and agriculture, tourism is the largest industry in Pembrokeshire, providing 23% of all employment, £604 million in economic value in 2023, and 6.3 million visitors, of which 1.1 million stayed overnight.

 

Emma Thornton, CEO Visit Pembrokeshire, said:

“We are delighted to welcome holidaycottages.co.uk as our newest Visit Pembrokeshire Strategic Partner. It is a leading UK holiday cottage letting agency with local representation and an in-depth knowledge of Pembrokeshire.

 

“It is committed to supporting the communities where it operates, and we are so excited about the opportunities this new partnership will bring.”

 

 

Serena Pearce, Regional Communities Manager, said: 

“We are incredibly excited to be launching this strategic partnership with Visit Pembrokeshire. At holidaycottages.co.uk, we are passionate about supporting the communities where we operate, and we take great pride in giving back to the places our guests love to visit. Through this partnership, we look forward to working closely with Visit Pembrokeshire on initiatives that make a real difference. We can’t wait to get started and make a positive impact together,”



bnw MEET THE TEAM AD
tourism-podcasts

Columns & Features:
Tourism
7 March 2025

Empowering the Next Generation of Tourism Leaders
Tourism
4 March 2025

Bold Thinking Can Turn Tourism and Hospitality into Economic Leaders
Tourism
14 February 2025

Business Rates Reform is Vital for Hospitality Recovery
Tourism
14 February 2025

St David’s Day is an Opportunity to Share Wales with the World

More Tourism Columns & Features

Related Posts:

Business News Wales //