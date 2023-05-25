Visit Pembrokeshire Announces New Strategic Partners

Visit Pembrokeshire, the county’s Destination Management Organisation (DMO) has announced that Castell Howell, JCP Solicitors, LHP Accountants, Bourne Leisure, and Coastal Cottages of Pembrokeshire/Activity Wales Events have recently joined the organisation as Strategic Partners.

This grows its total number of Strategic Partners to nine.

“Developing strategic partnerships with businesses and organisations who are ambassadors for the county, who care about the environment and the communities where they are based, and support our commitment to developing sustainable tourism, are key to delivering our ambitions as set out in our 2020-25 DMP“ said Emma Thornton CEO of Visit Pembrokeshire.

Betsan Powell, Director and Head of Commercial Services at JCP Solicitors, said:

“JCP Solicitors is very pleased to be chosen as one of Visit Pembrokeshire’s strategic partners. With offices in Fishguard, Haverfordwest and St David’s, we understand the needs of our clients and provide legal services on the doorstep. We are proud to serve the communities in which we are based, supporting businesses that are crucial to the local economy. We look forward to collaborating with Visit Pembrokeshire and its other strategic partners and hope to contribute to the growth and prosperity of the Pembrokeshire economy.”

Visit Pembrokeshire works closely with its Strategic Partners to deliver Pembrokeshire’s Destination Management Plan (DMP) to ensure that tourism in Pembrokeshire benefits everyone in the most responsible and sustainable way possible. With key targets, including making Pembrokeshire a top 5 UK destination of choice and increasing the value of the visitor economy in Pembrokeshire to increase by 10% in real terms over 5 years – Its strategic partners provide a wealth of expertise, experience, and links within the local community.

Kathryn Jones of Castell Howell added;

“We at Castell Howell are pleased to be working with Visit Pembrokeshire as a strategic partner. As a Welsh business, we're extremely proud of our roots, which is why supplying and promoting quality regional produce is one of our core values. We are pleased to share a vision for Pembrokeshire's hospitality and tourism industry with Visit Pembrokeshire and hope, that together, we can strengthen the economy for businesses in Pembrokeshire and its communities.”

Matthew Evans of Coastal Cottages of Pembrokeshire/Activity Wales Events said;

“Pembrokeshire is an incredible region for both tourism and sport with a breath-taking landscape that makes the perfect playground for explorers, athletes and families alike. At Coastal Cottages of Pembrokeshire and Activity Wales Events, we are honoured to join Visit Pembrokeshire as Strategic Partners and to continue in our efforts to raise awareness of our beautiful county as a world-class destination for all.”

Rachael Ball of LHP Accountants commented;

“LHP are incredibly proud to be working alongside Visit Pembrokeshire as a strategic partner. We are delighted to begin this journey with Visit Pembrokeshire to support our local community and the fantastic tourism industry that the area benefits from. Visit Pembrokeshire is a huge platform to many of our clients and we can’t wait to collaborate.”

Clare Watkins General Manager at Haven (who is leading its Visit Pembrokeshire involvement on behalf of the Haven Lydstep Beach, Haven Kiln Park Pembrokeshire holiday parks, together with Haven Celtic, owned by Bourne Leisure) added;

“We pride ourselves on our great value product and service. We are excited to see what this partnership will bring to Pembrokeshire and as over 80% of our teams live locally, we are thrilled to be supporting the local community. Together we are so much stronger and it’s a privilege to be involved and get behind supporting tourism all year round in Pembrokeshire”.

They all join Bluestone, Grove of Narberth, Milford Haven Port Authority, Ty Hotel, Pembrokeshire County Council, Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and PLANED as key partners of Visit Pembrokeshire.