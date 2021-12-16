Virtus Tech Awarded £10k and 1 Year Mentorship from Google for Startups

Virtus Tech become the ones to watch after securing £10,000 in equity-free cash and mentorship from Google for Startups and Tramshed Tech

Over the past 12-weeks, the Startup Academy powered by Tramshed Tech and supported by Google for Startups has supported 29 startups in learning the skills they need to commercialise their business. Thursday 9th December saw the Startup Academy cohort pitch to a panel of investors including Google for Startups. Following the event, Virtus Tech secured £10,000 in equity free cash, mentorship from Tramshed Tech and Google for Startups and a Tramshed Tech membership for one year.

Virtus Tech founders George Bellwood and Robin David met whilst studying at Cardiff University, George studying Business, Management and Marketing and Robin studying Computer Software Engineering. The duo joined forces with a mission to change the way we shop, view, and learn using VR and Data and within this, Virtus Tech was born.

Virtus Tech is a virtual reality and data analytics company based in Cardiff. Their DIGIVERSE platform uses virtual reality and data to enable organisations to communicate with customers and train staff in a virtual environment. They are currently working across multiple industries to include education, hospitality and healthcare to create real time virtual environments using 360 images and videos.

As well as the intended award, Google for Startups established four other highly commended businesses from the cohort; Route Konnect, PlayThru, MyCuture and Portl., all of which have been provided a commitment of support from Google for Startups.

Registration for the next Startup Academy is now open with registration closing 12th January 2022 and the academy starting 27th January 2022.

Registration link: https://academy.tramshedtech.co.uk/register/