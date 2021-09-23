Vindico Selected for Small Business Saturday Countdown

Llanelli-based Vindico has been chosen as one of 100 impressive small businesses from across the UK to mark the official count down to this year’s Small Business Saturday UK.

Founded in 2014 by MD Jo Polson and Technical Director Ryan Griffiths, Vindico was selected to be part of the campaign’s prestigious Small Biz 100 line-up, which showcases inspiring, independent businesses from across the country.

Now in its ninth year in the UK, Small Business Saturday celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local' and support businesses in their communities. This year it is calling on the nation to share a ‘big thank you’ with small firms to recognise their vital role throughout the pandemic.

Vindico will be highlighted on social media on 4 December 2021 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.

Jo Polson, MD of Vindico said:

“It’s been a challenging time for small businesses everywhere, and we've all had to work smarter and harder to make it through. For us, making the Small Biz 100 line up is recognition that we are on the right path and are set up ready for the next stage of our growth and development. It's about more than just our story though, this is an opportunity to learn from and collaborate with 99 other fantastic small businesses in the UK – and that's something that excites us massively!”

Small Business Saturday UK will return on 4 December 2021, following record-breaking success last year, which saw an estimated £1.1 billion spent with small businesses on the day itself.

This year, ahead of the UN Climate Summit COP26 in Glasgow, the SmallBiz100 features small firms with a passion for sustainability, to demonstrate the important part small businesses play in tackling climate change and helping the UK to achieve net zero.

And Vindico’s self-funded Think Air project is helping businesses and individuals to do just that. It’s on track to being the UK’s largest live background air quality monitoring network – and it’s changing the way that schools, businesses, and the agricultural sector approach – and manage activities related to air pollution. With a pledge to go net zero, Think Air is helping to raise awareness of air pollution and encourage positive behaviour change for better – more sustainable – outcomes.

Michelle Ovens CBE, Director of Small Business Saturday UK, said:

“Throughout the crisis we have been reminded of the special role that small firms play in local areas, looking after their customers, communities and the planet. We are excited to be kicking off this year’s campaign to show our thanks to amazing small businesses like Vindico. As firms recover from the challenges of the pandemic we are calling upon everyone to get behind the campaign to make it our most impactful Small Business Saturday yet.”

A grassroots, not-for-profit campaign Small Business Saturday was originally founded by American Express in the U.S. in 2010. It remains the principal supporter of the campaign in the UK, as part of its ongoing championing the UK high street and commitment to encourage consumers to shop small.

On Small Business Saturday, customers across the UK go out and support all types of small businesses, both online and in brick-and-mortar stores. Many small businesses take an active role in promoting the day by hosting events and offering promotions.

Small Business Saturday attracts huge attention on the day itself, with an impact that last all year. Last year the campaign trended at number one in the UK on Twitter, with the Prime Minister, leader of the opposition and the Mayor of London among those publicly supporting the campaign. Over 90% of local councils also supported the campaign.

0To get involved in Small Business Saturday 2021 visit – https://smallbusinesssaturdayuk.com