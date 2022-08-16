Views Wanted on Safety Measures in Place During Royal Welsh Show Week

A survey about the safety measures that were in place around Builth Wells during this year’s Royal Welsh Show has been launched.

Now residents of Builth Wells and visitors to the Royal Welsh Show last month are being urged to take part in the survey and give their views on the safety measures that were in place.

The safety measures were implemented by the Builth Wells Event Safety Group[1], which is carrying out the survey. The group was formed in 2017 and led by Powys County Council.

The measures that were in place this year included:

Safe walking route known as the Green Route

Welfare support provided by Street Pastors at night during Royal Welsh Show week

Medical and wellbeing centre operated by St John Cymru from the Strand Hall.

A campaign encouraging visitors to drink and behave responsibly.

Cllr Richard Church, Powys County Council’s Cabinet Member for a Safer Powys, said:

“The Builth Wells Event Safety Group have used their experience and knowledge and implemented measures to keep visitors and residents safe throughout Royal Welsh Show week. “We are keen to seek the views of residents of Builth Wells and visitors to last month’s Royal Welsh Show on these safety measures. “The feedback from residents and visitors will be vital as the group reviews the measures and see if anything can be done differently for future shows.”

To take part in the survey visit www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/royal-welsh-show-week-safety-measures, which will close on Wednesday 31 August, 2022.

Builth Wells residents who are unable to complete the survey online at home will be able to visit the town’s library at Antur Gwy where library staff will help them with the online survey.