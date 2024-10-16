Views Sought on Boosting Footfall at Pontypool Indoor Market

Pontypool Indoor Market is celebrating 130 years of being at the heart of the town centre with plans afoot for a new business plan.

This milestone marks over a century of rich history and community spirit, with many residents fondly recalling the market’s bustling atmosphere and its role as a central hub for weekly shopping.

However, in recent years, and particularly following the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping habits have evolved, leading to a decline in traditional markets and town centres, Torfaen County Borough Council said.

In response to these changes, the council is reviewing the business plan for Pontypool Indoor Market and is calling for views, ideas and feedback to inform the new business plan.

It says its goal is to develop new offerings that will ensure the market remains a vibrant and integral part of the town and its community, and is running a survey asking what people use the indoor market and what they feel would make good additions to increase footfall.

An online survey is available at www.getinvolvedtorfaen.gov.uk The council is also running the following drop-in sessions:

Wednesday 23 October, from 10am-2pm

Wednesday 6 November, from 10am-2pm

This consultation runs noon on Friday 15 November, 2024

Councillor Joanne Gauden, Executive Member for Economy, Skills and Regeneration Executive, said: