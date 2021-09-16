Venture – The New CCR Skills and Talent Hub

In this podcast listen to Suzanne Chesterton, Head of Marketing and Communications, Nicola Somerville, Head of New Business and Inclusive Growth and Geraldine O’ Sullivan, Graduate Development officer talk through;
• Why CCR has launched a new skills brand,
• Why it’s called ‘Venture’,
• What’s new about ‘Venture Graduate’– the re-designed and revitalised CCR graduate scheme bringing even more focus and targeted delivery based around structured intake models an introduction
• An introduction to ‘Venture Specialist’ – our evolving collection of the niche skills and talent schemes that CCR are supporting.