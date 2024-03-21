Venture Capital Fund Seeking to Invest in Wales’ Most Promising Clean-Technology Companies

Clean Growth Fund, the UK clean tech venture capital fund, is seeking to invest in early-stage clean/climate technology companies in Wales.

The £101m fund, which is backed by local authority pension funds, major financial institutions as well as the UK Government, wants to invest in young, entrepreneurial and innovative clean-tech companies that are pioneers in carbon emissions reduction, can help accelerate the UK’s efforts towards Net Zero and have excellent growth prospects.

To encourage interest from businesses in Wales, including commercial spin-outs from Wales’ universities, Clean Growth Fund is hosting a day-long event at Newport’s Tramshed Tech Innovation Station on 16th April 2024.

Low carbon early-stage innovators with a disruptive technology are being encouraged to attend, meet and pitch to the fund’s investment team as well as network with local investors, academia, incubators, accelerators, technology transfer officers, and cleantech innovation experts. The event is also open to companies from the South West of England. Clean Growth Fund’s target sectors are power and energy, buildings, transport, waste and water.

Beverley Gower-Jones, founder and Managing Partner at Clean Growth Fund, says:

“A vibrant and dynamic clean tech sector is important to the growth of the Wales economy – new jobs, inward investment, exports and of course helping Wales reduce its emissions and reach Net Zero.

“Over the past three years, Clean Growth Fund has invested in some of the very best low carbon innovators in the UK but we have yet to make our first investment in Wales. We hope that our event in Newport will be a catalyst for us to invest in Wales as well as an opportunity for clean-tech companies in Wales to exchange ideas and highlight their work.”

Subject to meeting the necessary investment criteria, Clean Growth Fund is willing to invest up to £3m in a company, as a stand-alone investment or alongside other co-investors.

Companies who wish to register to attend or to apply to pitch at the Newport Tramshed event, can find out more by visiting: https://bit.ly/3UwkenS

Clean Growth Fund was launched in May 2020. It is a £101m venture capital fund which is targeting the UK’s most promising early-stage “clean growth” companies that are pioneering carbon emission reductions in the areas of power and energy, buildings, transport and waste. Its remit is to drive superior financial returns for investors and accelerate the development and commercialisation of clean growth technologies in the UK – leading to the creation of new and skilled jobs across the country and contributing to the UK’s efforts to deliver net zero by 2050.

To date it has invested in 17 UK companies.