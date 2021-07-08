Venture Capital Firm Backs Fintech Startup Of The Year Category

With the fintech sector being seen as a key part of the economic future of the Welsh economy (with Cardiff and South Wales as among the ten fintech clusters across the UK with the potential to drive the post pandemic recovery), venture capital firm Cognis Capital is supporting the fintech startup of the year award at the 2021 Wales Startup of the Year Awards.

Based in London, Cognis Capital is a private independent alternative asset management firm established in 2003 whose investment management team brings decades of experience and provides a full suite of investment, corporate finance, consulting, private equity, venture capital and turnaround skills.

Welsh-born Myra Tabor – who founded Cognis in 2003 – was delighted that her firm is not only helping to celebrate the achievements of new Welsh firms but is recognising those entrepreneurial ventures emerging within Fintech across Wales;

“Fintech has been a very exciting place to be during the last 5 years or so and with no abatement in sight we will continue to see more innovation and subsequent benefits. However, with the advent of technology there now exists a level playing field and Fintech companies are being started and established outside of the City of London. There is now a real chance that individuals and companies have their destiny in their own hands and can foster independently a financial ecosystem to be proud of here in Wales” “Start-ups play a significant role in economic growth. Risk takers and capitalists are to be applauded as businesses are the foundation of any economy creating jobs and employment. The financial services sector is the lifeblood of the economy providing businesses and consumers with vital access to credit, capital and investment. Fintech start-up companies can contribute hugely, bringing with them innovation and disruption to established players by injecting competition and generating efficiencies”

Professor Dylan Jones-Evans, who created the Wales Startup Awards in 2016, believed that Cognis support could lead to a greater awareness of Welsh startups elsewhere.

He said,

“It is great to see a London-based venture capital firm supporting the recognition of new Welsh firms as access to capital is still seen as one of the biggest challenges for entrepreneurs who enter our awards to maximise their opportunities, especially in those sectors which have scope for further expansion. Having worked with Myra when we were both non-executive directors of Welsh ICE, I know she will be an amazing advocate for the startup scene in Wales and, hopefully will help link some of our finalists to potential opportunities in London. “

The four finalists for the 2021 Fintech Startup of the year category are Kuva, Monva, Ship Shape and Yoello with the winner being announced at the 6th Wales Startup Awards which will be held at the Depot in Cardiff on Thursday September 9th. For further details, go to www.walesstartupawards.com