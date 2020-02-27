Vegetarian Food Maker Launches Retail Packs in Wales

Vegetarian and vegan food producers The Parsnipship have announced the Welsh launch of new retail packs for their handcrafted savoury products.

The brightly coloured new packaging format, which mirrors the company’s bold flavoured products, is designed to stand out on shop shelves and is made using 100% recyclable materials.

Distribution partners Blas ar Fwyd will supply The Parsnipship’s Great Taste Award winning products in this packaged format to shops across Wales for the first time.

The packs have been developed in collaboration with two other Welsh businesses ‐ Harlequin Printing & Packaging and design agency Kutchibok.

The pack originates from the winning design produced through a competition between students from Cardiff School of Art and Design (Cardiff Metropolitan University), who were briefed to come up with new retail packs for The Parsnipship as part of their degree course in Product Design.

Flo Ticehurst, Co-Director of The Parsnipship, said:

“We are delighted to be able to reach new customers by supplying our products in retail packaging via Blas ar Fwyd for the first time. We’re especially pleased that the students who designed the original pack concept are now able to see their work brought to life on shop shelves and know that they have contributed to a new direction for our business.”

There has been massive growth in the plant-based sector driven by the increase of flexitarian diets and the rise of veganism. With the launch of the new retail packs and having gained SALSA certification in 2019, The Parsnipship are working on securing wider distribution and new customers from across the UK.