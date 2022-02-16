Vegan Butcher Extends Opening Times and Offer to Meet Customer Demand

One of Wales’ only meat-free butcher and delicatessen is now open on Sundays and offer a click and collect service with more than 300 different varieties of plant-based handmade cheese, meat, pies and sweets.

First opened in August 2021, Karry’s Deli is run single-handedly by Karry Meyrick. Having been furloughed from her job as a swimming instructor during the early stages of the Covid-19 pandemic, Karry took the opportunity to set up her own business and was introduced to the Development Bank of Wales by Business in Focus. A £10,000 microloan from the Development Bank then helped fund her start-up costs including the fit-out of her plant-based deli on Park Crescent in Barry.

Karry said:

“Just like lots of my customers, I’m not 100% vegan. Although I like eating meat, I’m always looking to actively reduce and replace animal products in my diet by finding tasty alternatives. Finding good quality plant-based meat is really difficult which is what prompted me to think about opening a meat-free butcher shop for the people of Barry. “Customer demand has meant that I’ve expanded my product range with my biggest sellers being the delicious vegan pies and locally made dairy-free cheese. They really do taste good. I also now offer a click and collect service and I’m open on a Sunday to accommodate my customers who are often travelling from further afield to stock-up on good quality plant-based food and treats. “It was my passion for food and healthy, sustainable living that led me to the idea of Karry’s Deli. Starting a business isn’t easy but thanks to the support from Business in Focus and the Development Bank I’m now able to offer plant-based meats, fish, cheeses, and other delicious bites to our local community.”

Gaynor Morris is an Investment Executive with the Development Bank of Wales. She said:

“Whether you’re vegan, vegetarian, or just looking to reduce your meat consumption, there’s something for everyone at Karry’s Deli. Full of positive energy and enthusiasm, Karry is capitalising on the increasing popularity of plant-based foods but offering higher quality and better tasting products than supermarkets. As an ethical and sustainable business, the deli is a great asset for the community of Barry and those that are vegan or vegetarian hence our start-up funding.”

Karry has signed up to the Green Growth Pledge and the Equality Pledge as a reflection of her commitment to building a business that is part of the growing community of forward-thinking organisations that are helping Wales make the transition to a low carbon and accessible future. Karry said:

“Sustainability is so important which is why I'm aiming to work with as many ethical, local suppliers as possible who are doing their bit to reduce waste and carbon emissions. This includes sharing deliveries wherever possible. I also want to make sure that I’m providing an accessible and inclusive service hence why I signed up to the Equality Pledge.”

The £30 million Wales Micro Loan Fund is financed entirely by the Welsh Government. Loans between £1,000 and £50,000 are available with repayment terms ranging between one and ten years.