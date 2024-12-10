Veezu’s App Surpasses One Million Downloads In 2024 Amid Ongoing UK Expansion

Veezu, the UK’s fastest-growing taxi and private hire vehicle (PHV) business, announces that it has reached a significant milestone surpassing over 1 million app downloads in 2024 alone.

This achievement reflects Veezu’s strong growth and expanding presence in the UK as well as its ongoing success in providing its highly accessible on-demand and prebooked transport solutions to passengers.

Veezu is licensed to operate in over 50 local license authorities in the UK and has likewise rolled out its mobile app in over 50 cities, towns and rural areas across Yorkshire, Merseyside, the Midlands, South Wales, the South West, the Home Counties and Cambridgeshire.

As Veezu’s popularity grows, the company is continuing to transform the way people travel by blending the deep local expertise of traditional taxi and PHV firms with the efficiency and scale of a national platform that equally serves urban and rural communities, setting it apart in the industry. This unique approach has resonated with UK passengers and the one million download benchmark reached since 1st January 2024 reflects this.

The Veezu app serves both business travel and leisure journeys and prioritises an experience designed around passenger choice, guaranteeing a smooth experience from start to finish. The app allows passengers to book and pay for rides using cash or card, offering flexibility that suits diverse preferences and makes booking a journey simple and straightforward. For corporate clients, Veezu’s app offers seamless business travel management where employees can book rides directly, with charges billed to their company accounts, eliminating personal reimbursement processes. This efficient setup enables businesses to manage travel costs while giving employees a stress-free booking experience.

Founded in Wales in 2013, Veezu is a UK home-grown tech success story that remains deeply engaged with the communities it serves, integrating local partnerships as part of its mission. In December 2024, for every app booking in Wales, Veezu will donate to Childline Cymru, supporting essential services for children in need. Additionally, app bookings in Cambridge throughout 2024 will contribute to a donation to the East Anglia Air Ambulance, supporting critical services for those in urgent need. In October 2024, a nationwide campaign saw Veezu donating, for every booking made to Cerebral Palsy charities. These initiatives highlight Veezu’s commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and families across the UK.

Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu, commented on the milestone,