Veezu Recognised Across Three Major Categories at Taxi Summit Awards

Private hire technology business Veezu secured three major wins at the Taxi Summit Awards 2025.

Veezu and its CEO, Nathan Bowles were honoured across three categories: ‘Industry Leader of the Year’, ‘Consolidator of the Year’, and ‘Outstanding Contribution’.

Launched in 2013, Veezu aims to combine the local expertise of traditional taxi and PHV operators with the efficiency, scale, and innovation of a national platform.

Under Nathan Bowles’ leadership it has strengthened its national presence through a series of strategic acquisitions, most recently in York, Hull, and Manchester. Further acquisitions in Wolverhampton, Norwich, and St Helens have consolidated Veezu’s regional hubs.

Veezu now operates in more than 50 towns, cities, and rural areas, with over 20,000 self-employed driver-partners completing more than 25 million rides annually – an average of one every 1.5 seconds.

Nathan Bowles, CEO of Veezu, said: