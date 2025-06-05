Veezu Partners with NSPCC Cymru to Support Childhood Day 2025

Private hire technology company Veezu has announced its renewed partnership with NSPCC Cymru in support of Childhood Day 2025, the charity’s national day of fundraising and awareness.

Building on £26,153 already raised for NSPCC Cymru since 2023, Veezu will donate a portion of revenue from every app-based booking in Wales throughout the month of June.

The campaign aims to raise a further £10,000 to support Childline, the NSPCC’s confidential helpline for children and young people.

With more than 1,500 Veezu driver-partners operating across Wales, the initiative is designed to deliver meaningful local impact and help ensure that vital support remains accessible to children when they need it most.

Childhood Day, observed each June, raises awareness of the daily challenges facing children and the importance of creating safe, supportive environments where they can thrive. On average, a child contacts Childline every 45 seconds, often in moments of distress or isolation. Many reach out seeking help with issues such as abuse, neglect, bullying or mental health concerns. Every donation helps ensure a trained counsellor is there to listen, offer reassurance, and provide support at critical moments.

This partnership forms part of ‘Funded by Veezu’, the company’s ongoing initiative to support local charities, grassroots sports teams and community projects across the UK. It reflects Veezu’s broader commitment to investing in the well-being of the communities where driver-partners and passengers live and work.

Sally Krouma, Marketing Manager at Veezu, said:

“At Veezu, we’re passionate about making a positive impact in the communities we serve. Partnering with NSPCC Cymru for Childhood Day allows us to support a cause that directly aligns with our values. By donating a proportion of app booking revenue, we hope to help Childline be there for every child who needs someone to listen.”

Hywel Peterson, Chairman of NSPCC Cymru’s Fundraising Board, added: