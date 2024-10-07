Veezu Partners with Cerebral Palsy Cymru for October Fundraising Campaign

Veezu, the UK’s fastest-growing private hire company, is raising awareness and offering support for children with cerebral palsy in partnership with Cerebral Palsy Cymru.

The collaboration forms part of the company’s ‘Funded by Veezu’ initiative, which aims to make a positive impact on local communities.

From 1st to 31st October, every ride completed in Wales through the Veezu app will contribute to raising funds for Cerebral Palsy Cymru, a national centre of excellence providing specialist therapy and support to children and families affected by cerebral palsy across Wales.

Cerebral Palsy Cymru offers essential services for children with cerebral palsy, the most common physical disability in children worldwide. In Wales, it is estimated that a baby is born with the condition every five days, and across the UK, it affects one in every 400 children. The charity’s specialist team of therapists works to help each child reach their full potential, while its family support service provides crucial mental health assistance to families navigating this challenging journey.

Veezu’s partnership with Cerebral Palsy Cymru builds on the success of its December 2023 fundraising campaign, which raised £10,989 for NSPCC Cymru’s Childline service and helped to fund 2,700 calls to vulnerable children in need of support. The timing of this new initiative is particularly significant, as it coincides with World Cerebral Palsy Day on the 6th of October.

Carwyn Williams, Head of Corporate Partnerships at Cerebral Palsy Cymru, said:

“We are incredibly grateful to Veezu for their generous support and commitment to Cerebral Palsy Cymru. The proceeds fundraised from this campaign will make a meaningful difference to the lives of children and families affected by cerebral palsy across Wales. Partnerships like this allow us to continue providing vital therapy and support, and we truly appreciate Veezu’s dedication to helping us achieve our mission.”

Jack Price, Regional Director at Veezu, added: