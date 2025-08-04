Vale Resort Bolsters Leadership Team with Two Strategic Appointments

South Wales’ award-winning Vale Resort has made two new senior appointments.

Paul Russell, formerly of Norton Park Resort, has been appointed as the new Resort Manager, whilst Patrick Liddane joins as Hotel Operations Manager.

Bringing with him over three decades of experience in senior leadership roles across luxury and resort hotels, Paul Russell has taken the helm as Resort Manager to support in steering Vale Resort to further growth. Paul has overseen multi-million-pound investments and complex hotel operations across the UK, including the renowned Heythrop Park and Norton Park Resorts. Known for delivering substantial commercial growth, driving guest satisfaction and leading large-scale events and refurbishments, Paul’s wealth of experience will fit seamlessly with the Vale Resort’s breadth of offering, the resort said.

Joining Paul is Patrick Liddane, who has a strong background in luxury hotels and serviced apartments, including roles at Parkway Hotel & Spa, Bankside Hotel and Marriott Autograph Collection as Operations Manager. Patrick will focus on enhancing day-to-day performance and operational excellence across all departments of the Vale Resort from leisure and spa, to dining and accommodation.

Paul Russell, The Vale Resort’s new Resort Manager, said:

“The Vale Resort is an iconic property with an excellent reputation in hospitality, sport and leisure. I am thrilled to join the team at such an exciting time for the business and am looking forward to working with the exceptional team to build on the resort’s success and deliver the next phase of its journey.”

Patrick Liddane, The Vale Resort’s new Hotel Operations Manager, added:

“I am delighted to become part of the Vale Resort’s experienced and passionate team. The opportunity to work at such a prestigious destination, with its outstanding facilities and guest-focused ethos, is one I am incredibly excited about. I look forward to playing my part in taking the resort’s operational standards to even greater heights.”

Set within 650 acres of countryside, the Vale Resort is home to a 143-bedroom four-star hotel, two championship golf courses, a state-of-the-art spa and wellness centre and extensive conference and event facilities. The resort has recently unveiled a £100,000 spa refurbishment.