UWTSD to Host International Media Festival of Wales Screenings

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) is set to host the screening of submissions to the International Media Festival of Wales on its Carmarthen campus.

Now in its fourth year, the festival showcases the best in innovative media from across the world, including podcasting, immersive and interactive productions, short films, and drone-based filmmaking.

As part of their Professional Practice module, third-year students from the BA Digital Media Production programme have been working closely with the festival team. Their contributions include creating animations and video content to support the event both in person and through Sparq, the festival’s online platform. This collaboration, delivered in partnership with the Carmarthen Bay Film Festival, gives students the opportunity to build a professional portfolio while gaining invaluable insight into employment opportunities in the media industry.

The module also includes hands-on industry experiences such as an on-set day with local TV company Tinopolis and a behind-the-scenes tour of The Ffwrnes theatre in Llanelli, where students explore digital media production workflows in professional environments.

Dr Brett Aggersberg, Programme Manager, said:

“This is another example of the dedication of the programme team and the university in creating industry-informed experiences for our students. Our intention is that graduating students will have a range of industry contacts and experiences that set them apart from other graduates. Their portfolio of work, understanding of the industry, and awareness of diverse employability pathways make this a unique course. “Many students on this module will already have gained live studio and event streaming experience through Canolfan S4C Yr Egin as part of their programme of study, with this project building further on those developing skills.”

The festival screenings will take place free of charge on the Carmarthen campus on 26 November, and will also be available online via Sparq from 26–30 November.