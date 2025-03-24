UWTSD Offically Launches Hub for Digital Innovation and Business Collaboration

The University of Wales Trinity Saint David (UWTSD) has officially opened The Innovation Matrix, a cutting-edge 2,200 sq. m facility in Swansea’s SA1 Waterfront.

Designed to drive digital innovation, entrepreneurship, and industry collaboration, the new space is situated alongside the university’s existing IQ and Y Fforwm buildings. It has already attracted nine businesses to its high-quality working spaces, creating a dynamic cluster with the added benefit of direct access to UWTSD’s expertise and research.

Funded through a strategic partnership between UWTSD and the Swansea Bay City Deal, the Innovation Matrix offers an opportunity for established businesses and dynamic start-ups to accelerate new product development, access specialist technical support, hire graduate talent and create knowledge exchange partnerships with the university.

The building was developed by Kier Construction, which secured £6 million worth of contracts for Wales-based businesses during the construction process.

The launch event was attended by representatives of the Welsh and UK governments, civic leaders, and industry partners, including:

Rebecca Evans, MS, Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Welsh Government

Dame Nia Griffiths, DBE, MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State, Wales Office, UK Government

Councillor Rob Stewart, Swansea Council Leader, and leader of the Swansea Bay City Deal.

Dame Nia Griffith, MP, said:

“It's great that UK Government funding, through the Swansea Bay City Deal, has contributed to building this wonderful facility. Our key mission, as set out in our Plan for Change, is economic growth. “The Innovation Matrix will provide space for established businesses to grow and new businesses to start up, creating jobs in the high-tech industries of the future.”

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

“We want Wales to be at the forefront of innovating new technologies that drive meaningful change in society and benefit people in their day-to-day lives. “This exciting development will nurture a first-class ecosystem for digital innovation and enterprise that can be a catalyst for economic growth and prosperity. “It is a testament to the excellence partnership working can deliver for regional economies in Wales and is another step forward on our journey to a stronger, fairer, greener future.”

Among the companies who have already taken up residence at the Innovation Matrix are:

Kaydiar Medical – A medical start-up developing orthotic technology for wound prevention.

BroadReach Integrity – A manufacturer of cutting-edge corrosion detection scanners.

Rockfield – A high end technology company provide leading edge, numerical based simulation systems coupled with their industrial applications.

Gwyr Films – A not-for-profit storytelling initiative promoting Welsh arts and culture.

IDNS – A digital solutions provider transforming collaboration and engagement.

Wolfestone – A leading provider of end-to-end language services, helping businesses communicate across global markets.

Visit Digital – Specialists in harnessing the power of business data, providing clients with actionable insights and tailored strategies that enable faster, better-informed decision-making.

Purus – A maritime services provider supporting offshore wind and low-carbon energy.

ATiC – a provider using the latest User Experience and Usability Evaluation facilities to support prototyping and rapid development of new health technologies.

Professor Elwen Evans, KC, Vice-Chancellor of UWTSD said:

“The opening of this new building marks a significant step in digital innovation, providing a unique opportunity to collaborate, co-locate, and thrive in a high-quality space designed for partnership working. By bringing together industry and education, we are fostering an environment where cutting-edge ideas can develop, talent can flourish, and innovation can drive economic growth.”

Cllr Rob Stewart said: