USW Appoints New Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive

The University of South Wales has announced the appointment of Professor Osama Khan as its new Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive.

Professor Khan will join the university next May. He will join from Aston University, where he served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic). The university said that Professor Khan brings extensive experience in higher education leadership and a strong commitment to curriculum innovation, student experience, teaching excellence, and digital transformation.

Professor Khan said:

“It is a privilege to be appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of South Wales. I am deeply inspired by the university’s unwavering commitment to inclusive education and its pivotal role in driving social and economic progress across Wales and beyond. I look forward to working collaboratively with the USW community—students, staff, and partners—to build on the University’s impressive achievements and shape a bold, ambitious future together.”

Richard Lloyd-Owen, Chair of the Board of Governors, said: