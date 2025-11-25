BNW High Res Logo_white
Subscribe to Newsletter
LEADER Ad_Poet Systems
Button Ad_BIFpng
Banc-sidebar-advert-425px-x-255px_Equity
ANW_Sidebar
25 November 2025

PAppointments

USW Appoints New Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive

Share 0
Post 0
Share 0


Richard Lloyd-Owen

The University of South Wales has announced the appointment of Professor Osama Khan as its new Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive.

Professor Khan will join the university next May. He will join from Aston University, where he served as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic). The university said that Professor Khan brings extensive experience in higher education leadership and a strong commitment to curriculum innovation, student experience, teaching excellence, and digital transformation.

Professor Khan said:

“It is a privilege to be appointed Vice-Chancellor of the University of South Wales. I am deeply inspired by the university’s unwavering commitment to inclusive education and its pivotal role in driving social and economic progress across Wales and beyond. I look forward to working collaboratively with the USW community—students, staff, and partners—to build on the University’s impressive achievements and shape a bold, ambitious future together.”

Richard Lloyd-Owen, Chair of the Board of Governors, said:

“Professor Khan is an exceptional leader whose values-driven approach and strategic vision resonate deeply with the University of South Wales’ mission to transform lives through education. His commitment to inclusive excellence, innovation in teaching and learning, and empowering communities aligns perfectly with our institutional priorities. We are thrilled to welcome him to USW and look forward to a dynamic new chapter under his leadership—one that will inspire progress, collaboration, and meaningful impact across our university and beyond.”

 



podcast centre thumb

Columns & Features:
People / Skills
24 November 2025

Wales on the World Stage: Why WorldSkills UK 2025 Matters

Wales on the World Stage: Why WorldSkills UK 2025 Matters
Growing Mid Wales
21 November 2025

Keeping Talent in Wales Through Agri-tech Innovation

Keeping Talent in Wales Through Agri-tech Innovation
CSconnected
21 November 2025

The Decade that Defined Wales’ Strength in Semiconductors

The Decade that Defined Wales’ Strength in Semiconductors
Cornerstone Finance Group
21 November 2025

Lender Links Help Advisers Support Bad Credit Clients

Lender Links Help Advisers Support Bad Credit Clients

In Other News:

Business News Wales //