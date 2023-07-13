Using Creative Technology to Bring Visualisations to Life

Chris Macdonald, Graphics and Visualisation Manager at Roberts Limbrick, spoke to Business News Wales to discuss the wide range of technology services that are used across their projects, bringing life to visualisations, almost feeling like you are living in the concept before it becomes the reality.

Chris also steps on the importance of net zero and sustainability in the design process and how using drones allows photogrammetry to capture exceptional details when working on sites.

About Roberts Limbrick

Roberts Limbrick was founded with the merging of Roberts Gardner Ltd and Limbrick Limited, two established architectural practices each bringing their own wealth of knowledge.

Their practice has steadily grown since and they are now a team of over 100 talented and ambitious creatives with offices in Newport, Gloucester and London.

They offer a full range of architectural services as well as interior design, urban design, landscape architecture, masterplanning, consultancy and 3D modelling. They work with a variety of sectors including healthcare, education, commercial, sport and leisure, community, residential and mixed-use.