US Semiconductor Giant Partners with Wales Tech Week 2025

Vishay Intertechnology has become the latest leading technology company to partner with the upcoming Wales Tech Week 2025.

Established more than six decades ago, the US-headquartered firm currently employs 23,000 people and manufactures a wide range of semiconductors at locations across the world, including Germany, Italy, Austria and Newport, South Wales – home to the UK’s largest semiconductor manufacturing facility.

Unveiled as a Gold Partner for the upcoming event, which is taking place at the International Convention Centre (ICC) Wales in Newport on 24 – 26 November, the partnership further underlines Wales’s growing reputation as a global hub for compound semiconductor capability.

Vishay Intertechnology acquired its Newport factory in March 2024. The partnership with Wales Tech Week follows the major announcement earlier this year that there will be a £250 million investment into this facility as it aims to grow its presence in Wales further.

This investment will significantly boost production at their cutting-edge facility, which specialises in Silicon Carbide semiconductors that are an integral part of Electrical Vehicle (EV) production. Technological developments at the plant will support faster battery charging time, enabling a more efficient supply of energy to the motor and longer driving distances.

Their technologies have important applications for the energy transition, by reducing energy loss and waste, and helping the UK to meet its Net Zero commitments. It is also expected that the cash injection will directly support more than 500 high-value, skilled jobs in Wales, while indirectly supporting hundreds more in the wider supply chain.

For Avril Lewis MBE, Managing Director of Technology Connected, organisers of Wales Tech Week, having a partner such as Vishay Intertechnology is an opportunity to show some of the innovative work currently taking place in the compound semiconductor industry.

She said:

“Compound semiconductors play a vital role in the world around us and we’re delighted that a world-leading company such as Vishay Intertechnology has partnered with Wales Tech Week to help showcase some of the cutting-edge work that they do, in what is such an important industry. Their recently announced investment shows the confidence that they have in the manufacturing potential of Wales, and it’s great to see the South Wales Semiconductor Cluster continuing to grow and attract international interest and recognition.”

Speaking of the partnership with Wales Tech Week 2025, Roy Shoshani, EVP, Chief Operating Officer – Semiconductors and Chief Technical Officer, Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. said:

“When Vishay acquired Newport Wafer Fab last year, we wanted to take advantage of the global growth opportunity in compound semiconductors. We knew we would benefit from Wales’s track record in innovation, its highly skilled and committed workforce, and the spirit of collaboration within the South Wales Compound Semiconductor Cluster. As Gold Sponsors of Wales Tech Week 2025, we’re excited to showcase Wales’s expertise in semiconductors on the world stage.”

Alongside innovation, Vishay is also investing in future talent. Through strong partnerships with further and higher education institutions, the company is raising awareness of high-skilled, high-value careers in semiconductors. This work aligns with Talent4Tech, taking place on the final day of Wales Tech Week 2025 – highlighting the exciting opportunities available in the tech sector for the next generation.

Wales Tech Week 2025 is free to attend, with the summit exploring the themes of Tech for People, Tech for the Planet, and Tech for Performance. For more information about Wales Tech Week 2025 please visit www.walestechweek.com.