Updated Plans for Newtown Health Hub to Go Before Cabinet and Health Board

Proposals for a new health and wellbeing hub in Newtown are entering a key stage, with the current plans due to be considered by Powys County Council’s Health and Care Scrutiny Committee before going to the Powys County Council Cabinet and Powys Teaching Health Board for consideration.

The proposed new hub, due to be built on the site of Y Parc offices, would see a wide range of services provided under one roof in a modern, purpose-built environment. Alongside “one stop shop” health and wellbeing services, the plans include new training facilities to recruit and retain health and care staff, expanded community dental services, and new specialist clinics for people with long term conditions which reduce the need to travel out of the county to a District General Hospital.

The hub is also a vital stepping stone to a future second phase which would see a replacement hospital in the town including expanded diagnostic and treatment facilities so that more care and treatment is provided within Powys, the council said.

In recent weeks, a series of engagement events have taken place to gather feedback from residents, service users, staff and partner organisations.

Councillor Pete Roberts, the council’s Cabinet Member with responsibility for the North Powys Wellbeing programme, said:

“This has been a valuable opportunity to hear a wide range of views from people who will use these new services, and from local residents. For example, we have heard a wide range of helpful feedback about the location of the new facility. This feedback has helped us to review and test the proposals so that we make the best decisions both for today and for future generations.”

Lucie Cornish, the health board’s Director of Improvement and Transformation, said:

“A key theme we have heard during our engagement is that people want health and wellbeing services to be more joined up. These plans would achieve this by bringing more health board and council services together under one roof. This will improve the services offered to our residents and patients through closer working relationships in a purpose-built building, as part of the most ambitious project of its kind that we have seen in Powys.”

The forthcoming meetings of the Scrutiny Committee, Cabinet and Board will consider updated proposals for the new health and wellbeing hub that have been informed by engagement feedback. These plans – known as an Outline Business Case – are a key step in requesting capital funding for major projects.

Alongside plans for new health and wellbeing facilities in Newtown, the North Powys Wellbeing Programme is also developing wider plans to improve health and wellbeing in North Powys. This includes new accommodation for students and health & care workers in the town, as well as for supported accommodation.

If approved by the Cabinet and Health Board, the next steps would include:

By end December: Submission of Outline Business Case to Welsh Government

During 2026/27: Consideration by Welsh Government of the Outline Business Case. Submission of planning application. Development of more detailed Full Business Case.

During 2027/28: Subject to planning permission and approval of the Full Business Case, construction work under way.

During 2028/29: Completion of new health and wellbeing hub in Newtown.

In parallel with this work, development of the business case for a new community hospital, replacing the town’s Montgomery County Infirmary, and improved diagnostic and treatment facilities in the town.

The new hub is a vital first step before developing a further business case to replace Montgomery County Infirmary, and to expand the range of diagnostic and treatment services in north Powys, reducing the need to travel to a District General Hospital. The council said it will ensure a more joined up approach to health and wellbeing services, and increase the range of services provided in Newtown including:

An expanded community dental service.

Local primary care services including specialist clinics for people with long term conditions.

A new training centre to help more people follow careers in health and social care as well as support existing health board and council staff.

A new home for the Newtown Integrated Family Centre with a courtyard specifically designed for young children and their parents.

A new home for the town’s public library along with a new academic library to support those studying at the training centre.

A new home for health board’s children’s services team (including staff such as health visitors)

A new home for the health board’s mental health teams for children, young people and adults including a sensory garden within a second courtyard.

Multi use rooms to enable a variety of wellbeing support sessions, such as financial advice or yoga or singing for health session, including delivery from voluntary groups and other public sector partners.

More information about the North Powys Wellbeing programme is available from https://www.haveyoursaypowys.wales/hub-page/north-powys-wellbeing