Unlocking New Sources of Economic Growth Across South Wales

As part of a new series focused on the ambitions and opportunities of the Celtic Freeport bid in South Wales, Business News Wales spoke with CBI Director for Wales Ian Price, who talks about the importance of having at least one freeport in Wales and in particular, the positive impact the Celtic Freeport will have on the development of new and existing supply chains across South Wales.

About the Celtic Freeport Bid

Celtic Freeport is an exciting project that will unlock the widest possible opportunities for Wales by accelerating innovation and encouraging significant investment, while fast-tracking modern skills for new green industries and national decarbonisation.

With development sites throughout Neath Port Talbot and Pembrokeshire, the Celtic Freeport will:

Support 16,000 new green jobs

Generate £5.5bn of new investment

Accelerate the roll-out of floating offshore wind and the hydrogen economy.

Background

n September 2022, the Welsh and UK governments invited proposals for a freeport in Wales.

The closing date for bids was 24 November 2022, with the winning bid expected to be announced in early February

The Celtic Freeport bid was lodged on behalf of a public-private consortium whose partners include Associated British Ports (ABP), Neath Port Talbot Council, Pembrokeshire County Council and the Port of Milford Haven.