Unleashing the Welsh Workforce: Skills for a Greener, Fairer and Better Future

Future Energy Wales, a two-day event takes place in the ICC Newport on the 6th and 7th of November and Is set to provide a clear roadmap of Wales’ renewable landscape.

A dynamic exhibition, cutting-edge programme, and all the latest sector news, opportunities and updates will be available for those with a stake in the Green Economy in Wales.

Today we profile the event Unleashing the Welsh workforce: Skills for a Greener, Fairer and Better Future

Guests include Scott Young, Head of Skills for Renewables, RenewableUK, Helen Tomas, Team Lead for Supply Chain Development, RWE, Olaf Marshall-Whitley, Workforce Specialist, Celtic Sea Power, Hayley Williams, Curriculum Developments Manager, Pembrokeshire College and Ed Evans, Director, CECA

When?

Monday, November 6, 2023 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM · 1 hr

Information

Imagine a Welsh workforce driving our green energy transition to new heights. The key pillars of Wales’ Wellbeing of Future Generations Act pave the way to a future of prosperity, equality, and cohesive communities.

Discover how renewable energy holds the key to achieving these ambitious goals, presenting a golden opportunity for a brighter tomorrow. The true prize lies in nurturing our home-grown Welsh workforce, ready to champion the transition to renewables. How do we equip them with the necessary enthusiasm and skills to join our sector? Join us as we discuss the strategies and solutions that will put them in prime position to lead Wales towards a sustainable future.

