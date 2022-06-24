University and Business Interaction Grew During Pandemic

New data issued recently shows that despite the disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, collaboration between universities and business remained resilient between August 2020 and July 2021.

The Higher Education Business Community and Interaction (HE-BCI) survey results released today show that between August 2020 and the end of July 2021:

UK university income from interactions increased by 1.6%, compared to the previous year, totalling £5.16 billion;

3,337 patents were granted, up by 8.8% from 2019-20;

18,396 licenses were granted, up by 4.6% from 2019-20;

194 newly registered spinouts, up by 11% from 2019-20.

Commenting on the new HE-BCI survey results released today, Dr Joe Marshall, Chief Executive of the National Centre for Universities and Business (NCUB), said:

“Despite facing monumental and unprecedented uncertainty, university-business collaboration in the UK deepened and intensified in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. New data released today shows that, despite challenges, across a range of indicators universities have ramped up engagement with business and commercialisation activities. In particular, HE-BCI data shows a significant increase in the number of newly registered spinouts, as well as a positive growth in the number of patents and licenses granted. Collaboration between universities and businesses was foundational and central in combatting the crisis and leading recovery.”

Marshall continued: