United Welsh Leadership Programme Wins Top Honours at Welsh Housing Awards

A leadership development programme run by United Welsh has been named a winner in a prestigious housing awards.

Seeds to Lead picked up the top prize in the Excellence in Professionalism, Learning and Development category at the Welsh Housing Awards.

The leadership development programme, which has supported 68 staff from four cohorts in its first year, received the award at the Chartered Institute of Housing Cymru ceremony.

Standing for a Supporting Environment for Everyone to Deliver our Services, the programme is delivered by United Welsh in partnership with Insight HRC, a business psychology consultancy specialising in high-performing team and leadership development.

It is designed to grow confidence, consistency and collaboration, helping to make sure staff feel supported.

Nicola Beynon, Head of People Services at United Welsh, said:

“Being named as a winner in the CIH Welsh Housing Awards is fantastic recognition for Seeds to Lead. “Since being launched last autumn, the programme has already made a huge difference across the organisation by building confidence, creating consistency, increasing collaboration, supporting career progression and fostering a culture where everyone can thrive. “This helps us deliver better services for our residents, making sure staff feel supported to deliver their best and United Welsh remains a fantastic place to work.”

Pip Gwynn, Managing Director at Insight HRC, said:

“We’re thrilled that the programme’s impact has been recognised, with Seeds to Lead celebrated for Excellence in Professional Learning and Development at the Welsh Housing Awards. “It recognises the commitment of United Welsh to delivering excellent services for residents and building a culture that enables staff and leaders are able to be their best.”

The programme is open to managers and service leaders, with online content also available for aspiring managers to make sure leadership development is accessible and inclusive.

Resources include in-person workshops, e-learning, podcasts, toolkits, and peer support groups.

Feedback from the programme has been positive, with staff highlighting its relevance and impact.

Jemma MacLean, Director and Lead Workshop Facilitator at Insight HRC, added:

“We’re delighted to have played a role in delivering the Seeds to Lead programme alongside the team at United Welsh. “Designed to strengthen leadership behaviours that drive team performance and shape a thriving, collaborative culture, we’ve seen growth in self-awareness, leadership skill and confidence across all four cohorts.”

United Welsh also had teams shortlisted in the Housing Team of the Year and Excellence in Health and Wellbeing categories.