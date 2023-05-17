Understanding the Importance of Mental Wellbeing

The Time to Change Wales campaign is a social movement that aims to improve attitudes and change behaviour towards mental health in society, ensuring equality for everyone in Wales and to help eradicate distinctions between people with and without mental health problems.

Rachelle Bright, Community and Employer Lead for the engagement strand at Time to Change Wales, spoke to Business News Wales about how she engages with businesses that are interested in becoming a pledged organisation on their journey to supporting their staff with better mental health and wellbeing.

Funded by the Welsh Government and delivered as a partnership of two leading Welsh mental health charities, Adferiad Recovery and Mind Cymru, Rachelle tells of the areas of her role, which includes the recruitment and training of people with either current or historical mental health, providing them with confidence to become a champion, to go into businesses and share their personal experiences to further the education of how to talk to someone with mental health challenges.

Along with an overview of the implications around poor understanding of mental wellbeing, to both the business and fellow colleagues, Rachelle shares her thoughts and knowledge around the free and easy steps a business can take to become a pledged employer of Time to Change Wales, empowering businesses and their employees to feel confident and comfortable when chatting to one another, thereby removing stigma around mental health problems.