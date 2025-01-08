UKSE Supports New Creative Space in Ebbw Vale

A new space for content creators has been launched in Ebbw Vale.

Impostor Studios is the brainchild of local businessman Alex Bull who has invested a £50,000 UKSE Fast Track loan in setting up and equipping the facility at Ebbw Vale Innovation Centre (EVIC).

UKSE which runs EVIC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, and the loan was part of UKSE’s recently launched Support Programme for Wales.

The new film and television studio is for hire to marketeers and firms wanting to promote themselves and clients through video, podcasting and still images.

“Clients are coming from Wales and from Bristol and London along the M4 corridor,” said Alex. “A lot of people are struggling to get their message online and that is where professional production comes in. We have everything here for premium content production and the response so far with agencies, businesses and organisations has been most encouraging.”

The studio has an ‘infinity’ backdrop which is spacious enough to accommodate vehicles for automotive promotional work.

Alex initially studied Graphic Design in Cardiff and after working in film and photography with advertising agencies in London, made the move back to Wales.

“It was always my dream to set up a business here so this service is available locally,” he said.

Wales is established as a major film location for the UK industry and Ebbw Vale’s strategic position is important.

“We have a variety of landscapes close to us for on-location filming including the dramatic Valleys and the rolling uplands north of the Heads of the Valleys Road. And of course we have a great many historic buildings and medieval castles as backdrops, the choice is huge,” added Alex.

The Support Programme for Wales follows the restructuring of steelmaking at Port Talbot and other locations. Since Fast Track Loans became available in the summer of 2024 over £1 million has been lent to 27 companies across South Wales, creating an estimated 171 jobs in a wide variety of industrial and service sectors.

Kim Robinson of UKSE said she was delighted that Impostor Studios had made this investment, adding to the range of facilities available at EVIC.