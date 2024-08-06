UKSE Invests in Ground-Breaking VR Plant Business

Plant construction innovator Nathan John is hoping his virtual reality, remote-controlled mini excavator will put his business on even firmer foundations.

Powerfab, based in Cardiff and Swansea, has been supported by a £50,000 investment from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE to help him develop and market his new generation of environmentally-friendly mini-excavators. Within three years, he plans to have a network of service agents around the UK selling and maintaining the machines, and a staff of ten and a company turnover of £2 million.

The new range of battery-powered machinery is, according to Mr John, cleaner, safer, quieter and more efficient than traditional equipment.

“There is a long list of advantages,” he said. “In the first place, the operator can safely control the machine from a distance, so he or she doesn’t need to be in the building and exposed to dust, noise and the normal hazards of building work, particularly in demolition jobs.” “If the operator can see the digger, it can be controlled in real time. If there is no line of sight, then virtual-reality goggles are worn and the full experience of hands-on work is conveyed using haptics gaming technology. This takes the person out of the equation as far as hazards are concerned.”

Lithium batteries which give a full eight hours of power are used, and these are charged overnight, benefitting the environment.

“Obviously this is cleaner and quieter than standard diesel and petrol engines and produces less pollution,” he added.

The business was originally set up by Nathan’s father, David who designed and produced a range of versatile mini-excavators powered by traditional engines. That business was sold and subsumed into a larger corporation, and so Nathan was able to relaunch the Powerfab name taking the business forward with his new ideas.

The firm offers a wide range of plant including traditional diesel and petrol machines, electric fork-lifts, and loaders and dumpers, but is placing increasing emphasis on sustainable power as it expands its electric range and looks to the future.

Powerfab’s latest addition to its products is the hybrid mini-excavator, which can be driven from its cab or using the remote controls. A fully remote version without a driver’s cab is also available and has been specified by some customers.

The machine is designed to offer flexibility in general construction, farming, mining and rural settings and many other scenarios and Mr John is confident demand for it will be strong.

A key advantage is that quieter equipment can lengthen the working day, especially in urban areas.

“There is generally a lot less noise and so less chance of annoying neighbours, so work may be able to start earlier and finish later with less disruption.”

Powerfab now plans to ramp up production of the 1 ton and 2.5 ton machines.

“We are confident that these will become increasingly popular as users come to understand the advantages as these innovative and adaptable machines gradually replace traditional equipment,” added Mr John.

Powerfab is based at UKSE’s Cardiff Bay Business Centre in Cardiff. As well as offering high-quality accommodation, the organisation makes strategic investments in Welsh and UK companies which show the potential to grow and create jobs and prosperity. It provides loan and equity packages up to £1 million and UKSE estimates it has supported 83,000 jobs around the UK since it was established 50 years ago.

UKSE Regional Executive Howard Thompson said he was delighted to be able to support Powerfab in this vital phase of the firm’s growth.