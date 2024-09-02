UKSE Investment Underpins New Care Jobs

A new South Wales homecare business emphasising the personal touch is planning to take on 23 staff in the near future.

Cardiff Care, run by highly experienced Carly Davies and Juan Goncalves has been supported by a £40,000 Fast Track loan from Tata Steel subsidiary UKSE giving the firm a platform for growth.

The company is offering high quality homecare packages through Cardiff City and Vale of Glamorgan Councils, as well as private arrangements for individuals.

Carly, Manager of the new business, has 17 years’ experience in the sector and was for ten years in charge of a 51-bed care home in South Wales. There is, she says, growing demand for the high-quality care delivered by their team of 7 trained and qualified professionals, and a steady stream of new work means they are aiming to grow the workforce.

Full training is provided at their base in Cathedral Road, Cardiff.

“We are keen to talk to people who are qualified to work in this important sector and support our clients, helping them to stay in their homes in comfort and safety,” she said. “We want to provide a personalised homecare service to clients of all ages and go the extra mile in helping them lead a full and rewarding life. I feel strongly that the personal touch is so important in our profession.”

In three years Cardiff Care plans to have 30 staff with 25 in the field and a team of five at their headquarters, said Juan Goncalves, Carly’s fellow Director and the firm’s Responsible Individual.

“The care sector is growing in importance and plays a vital role in the community,” he said. “We are focussing on Cardiff and the Vale of Glamorgan and will take on new care packages as we expand our team.”

He said he was delighted by the timely support from UKSE.

“This will be used to recruit staff as we grow and to buy a pool vehicle for our teams to visit their clients. This has been exceptionally helpful and we are very grateful to UKSE.”

The range of services covers prescription delivery, dementia care, help in the home preparing meals and shopping, and overnight support. As well as this, Cardiff Care helps their clients get out and about in the community attending appointments and social events.

Michelle Noble UKSE Regional Executive said she was delighted to have been able to provide this funding to help Cardiff Care get established in the market.