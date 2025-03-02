UK’s Global Science and Tech Ambitions Refreshed Under New Brand

The UK’s global team for forging the international collaboration and championing the power of British science and tech expertise to solve some of the world’s most pressing problems, will be refreshed under a new banner.

The Science and Technology Network (STN) will be the new name for the former Science and Innovation Network, a 130-strong team based in 65 locations worldwide, with a mission to forge deeper international partnerships on science and technology, and seek new opportunities for British sci-tech pioneers in support of the Plan for Change.

The network’s new name reflects the circumstances we now live in, where breakthrough technologies like AI, quantum, and engineering biology hold enormous potential for tackling environmental and social challenges and unlocking economic growth.

UK Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

Britain is stronger when it works together with others and nowhere is that more true than when it comes to science and technology. Genius is not bound by geography, and by building international ties, we stand the best chance of developing new ideas and breakthroughs to solve the toughest challenges that all societies face. The UK has a long track record as a global leader, when it comes to research and innovation. We are uniquely placed to convene international work that brings scientific expertise to bear on improving health, adoption clean sources of energy, and more. It is only right that we put the critically important role of technology, at the centre of those efforts.

Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office Minister Catherine West said:

The UK harnesses cutting-edge technology to tackle the world’s toughest challenges, from the climate crisis to the threat of pandemics. With staff based in 65 locations, the newly-named Science and Technology Network will help us forge global partnerships and galvanise scientific expertise, to enhance security and growth around the world.

The Science and Technology Network has 3 objectives:

Promoting UK science, technology and innovation excellence and leadership globally

Actively building and facilitating science, technology and innovation collaborations

Providing insight on science and technology trends and opportunities.

Through its work, the Network aims to build international partnerships that can help seize the opportunities and mitigate the risks arising from critical and emerging technologies, as well as tackling the climate crisis and improving health.

Sir Mark Walport, Vice President and Foreign Secretary of the Royal Society, said:

Maintaining the position of the UK as a global leader in science, engineering and technology is essential for the UK’s long-term prosperity and international standing. Furthermore, diplomacy in support of science is at the heart of the development of international policies and collaboration to address issues such as climate change, loss of biodiversity, pandemics and food security. The Science and Technology Network’s team of diplomats and civil servants will play an extremely important role in support of these aims.

Professor Christopher Smith, UK Research and Innovation’s International Champion, said:

The rebrand of The Science and Technology Network is a reflection of its evolving role in fostering global research and innovation partnerships. The network has been instrumental in strengthening the UK’s position as a world leader in science, and we look forward to continuing our collaboration to drive international research excellence, support innovation-led growth, and tackle global challenges together across all disciplines and sectors.

Maddalaine Ansell, Director Education, British Council, said:

International collaboration in science and technology is critical if we are to overcome global challenges. The UK, which is ranked 3rd in the world for producing highly cited research outputs, must be part of the global effort. Playing our full part will also reinforce and further expand the UK’s reputation both for excellence in science and as a force for good in the global community. The Science & Technology Network is an important enabler of UK activity on the global stage, supporting the UK’s scientific community to develop stable and lasting partnerships with peers around the world.

Jamie Arrowsmith, Director of Universities UK International, said:

UK universities have a long-standing relationship with the Network, and our members get immense value from their in-country expertise, insight, and intelligence. This rebranding reflects the dynamic and evolving landscape of science and technology, and we believe it will further enhance the network’s ability to drive international collaboration and deliver on global and technological challenges. Universities UK International is committed to fostering a globally collaborative higher education environment where research, science, and technology can thrive. We look forward to continuing to work with the Science and Technology Network to advance these shared goals.

Beth Thompson, Executive Director Policy and Partnerships, Wellcome, said: