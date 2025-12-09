UK’s First Large Structures Innovation Centre Announced

NCC has announced plans to establish the UK’s first Large Structures Innovation Centre (LSIC) – a new, open-access facility that will enable industry to design, develop, and de-risk the next generation of large structures at full industrial scale.

Operated by NCC – part of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult – the LSIC fills a long-standing gap in the UK’s innovation landscape, providing companies working with large, complex components the space, equipment, and specialist engineering expertise to accelerate development with confidence.

Building on over 15 years of NCC innovation leadership, the Centre will combine integrated design and full-scale demonstration to support sectors including wind, construction, and maritime.

It will give industry access to the capabilities needed to advance technology innovation across the entire engineering life cycle – from concept to end-of-life – helping businesses of all sizes industrialise new products faster and achieve their growth ambitions.

By accelerating the development and industrialisation of advanced large-scale structures, it will help secure high-value manufacturing and strengthen UK supply chains.

It will also build sovereign capability – reducing reliance on overseas technologies and positioning the UK to lead in global innovation.

Details on the location of the LSIC will follow, NCC said.

The LSIC’s first focus will be wind – where global decarbonisation goals and the drive to reduce energy costs are accelerating demand for larger more powerful turbine blades.

The LSIC will provide an open-access facility where industry can validate and de-risk new processes, materials, and automation strategies under real-world conditions and at full scale – offline from live production.

By bridging the gap between laboratory and factory, the LSIC will offer access to advanced automation, improved process control, and facilities capable of handling full-scale blades, accelerating the development of the next generation of high-performance wind systems.

Advanced turbine technologies is a major opportunity identified in the Offshore Wind Industrial Growth Plan and critical to the UK’s clean energy transition.

Richard Oldfield, Chief Executive, NCC, said: