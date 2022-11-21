UK’s First Hospital Powered by Its Own Solar Farm Based in Wales

Morriston Hospital in Swansea has become the first in the UK to be directly powered by its own solar farm, setting the bar for other hospitals and schools in Wales to follow suit.

The £5.7m solar farm was built thanks to a loan scheme set up by the Welsh Government to decarbonise the public sector by 2030, and is repayable on an invest to save basis.

The solar farm is surpassing expectations by providing enough electricity to not only contribute to the daily power needs of the hospital but also to cover 100% of its demand for 50 hours.