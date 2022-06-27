UK’s 100 Fastest Growing Founder-Led Private Companies Revealed

Britain’s fastest-growing, founder-led private companies have been revealed in the inaugural FEBE Growth 100 list, in a bid to celebrate true entrepreneurship, champion some of the UK’s most impressive founders and inspire the next generation of business leaders amidst a backdrop of cliché corporate awards.

The FEBE Growth 100, co-founded by Charlotte Quince and John Maffioli, was born out of a desire to reinstate the true meaning of entrepreneurship, by focusing on the founders behind incredible businesses, as well as a frustration with current corporate business awards and lists, which they consider in need of a shake up. The duo’s aim to reinvigorate the award scene with authenticity and dynamism has culminated in a definitive list which celebrates the incredible achievements of some of the country’s leading entrepreneurs.

Following the COVID pandemic which posed unprecedented economic and emotional challenges for founders across the country, the FEBE Growth 100 recognises and celebrates 100 of the UK’s founders who have led, and continue to drive their businesses, to deliver significant sales revenue and consistent profit.

FEBE Growth 100 businesses must be UK registered, independent, unquoted, and an ultimate parent company, meeting the following criteria:

Sales between £3m and £200m

Trading for at least three years

An operating profit in the latest financial year

Founder(s) must still be involved

The ultimate ranking of 100 was data-driven, with companies ranked by compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in sales over the last two financial years. Businesses were initially selected by either nominating themselves or through organisations contacting them directly, as well as by accessing publicly available financial information.

Making up the top 10 companies in the 2022 list are: Clear Junction, Passenger Clothing, Tripledot Studios, The Skinny Food Co, Microdot, Lounge Underwear, Sunamp, Bold Security Group, Lucy Locket Loves, and Glencar Construction, with Snag Tights, Ooni, and Huel making appearances in the wider list. The full ranking can be viewed at www.febe.com.

In addition to the main list of 100, FEBE’s Watch List sits alongside the Growth 100 to celebrate incredible businesses that don’t yet meet the minimum criteria, but are on a mission, achieving great things and deserve to be celebrated. Companies that made the Watch List this year include: Biscuiteers, Dear Frances, Dock & Bay, Elvie, Fabulosa, Lick, LoveRaw, LS Productions, Magic Light Pictures and Meatless Farm.

Commenting on the launch of the FEBE Growth 100, founder Charlotte Quince said:

“Our vision is to create something unlike anything else out there. We are building the greatest entrepreneurial celebration on Earth and a club that everyone wants to be part of and the Growth 100 is an integral part of that. So many people think that business founders just ‘get lucky’ or think of an idea one day and are successful the next. But we know that the journey to success is anything but smooth. The Growth 100 will celebrate those who have embraced the entrepreneurial roller coaster and who are now thriving as some of the fastest growing brands in the country.”

FEBE Growth 100 ambassador, Jenny Campbell added:

“I’m very proud to be part of something that celebrates and supports the very best British entrepreneurs and their companies. FEBE Growth 100 focuses on true entrepreneurialism. Founders are unique: their experiences, their vision and their resilience are unlike anything else. So, we want to celebrate these ‘dare to doers’ and shine a light on the incredible accomplishments of some of the finest and fastest-growing companies in the country.”

Dima Kats, founder of Clear Junction, which ranked #1 in this year’s list, said:

“We’re delighted to be featured as number 1 in FEBE’s inaugural Growth 100, which champions and celebrates Britain’s founder-led businesses. Our success has undoubtedly been the result of a combination of three major components – the right strategy, the ability to execute, and a healthy dose of good luck. We’re so proud to be in such an esteemed list and receive this recognition of our efforts over the last 6 years. I’m now looking forward to being part of the FEBE community that brings together the entrepreneurs behind some of the most exciting businesses in the country.”

