UK Healthcare Pavilion Working with Welsh Government to Showcase Wales’ Healthcare and Life Sciences Industry

The UK Healthcare Pavilion is working with the Welsh Government to showcase the very best of Wales’ healthcare and life sciences sector across the world.

The first ever virtual healthcare platform will support Welsh companies to increase both export and inward investment opportunities.

The site provides news, insights, and interviews from a variety of key opinion leaders and policy makers, offering their views on topical subjects in the sector and showcasing the strengths the UK has to offer.

Alongside this a searchable directory of companies providing overseas buyers with a simple and intuitive way to identify and engage with UK industry and healthcare organisations.

Also listed are the UK’s most prestigious private healthcare providers, highlighting why millions of people each year choose the UK as the place to access world class healthcare treatment.

Crucially, key government and healthcare stakeholders are supporting the platform, which will also aim to attract inward investments.

Welsh Government’s Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said:

“The Welsh Life Sciences sector is crucial to the Welsh economy with hundreds of companies employing thousands of people in well paid, high quality jobs and has for a long time been a strong sector here in Wales. “I recently launched our new Export Action Plan which will be crucial in helping us recover from the severe impact of the coronavirus pandemic. One area we are taking forward as part of this is the development of a new pilot cluster that focusses specifically on Medical Technologies and Diagnostics, with around 65% of Life Sciences companies being in this sub sector. We are currently working with a number of Welsh companies who will be taking part in the virtual UK Healthcare Pavilion and I believe they will benefit greatly from being a part of this new and exciting initiative.”

The Welsh Life Sciences sector includes around 365 companies, employing 11,000 people in well paid, high quality jobs across the country. Circa 65% of all Welsh based Life Science companies are in the Med Tech and Diagnostics sub-sector. Emerging strengths include personalised medicine, cell and gene therapy and E-Health.

A mixture of trade and clinical associations are also supporting the site such as the Royal College of Surgeons, Royal College of Physicians, The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE), the British Dental Industry Association (BDIA), the UK BioIndustry Association (BIA), Medcity, OneNucleus, the AHSN Network and The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

The result means that the UK Healthcare Pavilion represents the most complete picture of UK healthcare and life sciences to date.