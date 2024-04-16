UK Economic Recovery ‘Threatened by Skills Mismatch’

The UK is facing a skills mismatch which is blocking economic recovery and action is needed before the situation becomes “unsalvageable”.

The National Centre for Universities and Business (NCUB) issued its warning in response to the latest labour market statistics, which show that across the UK economic inactivity rose to 22.2%, and unemployment rose to 4.2% from December 2023 to February 2024.

Meanwhile the data showed that vacancies are still higher than pre-pandemic levels, at 916,000.

The NCUB represents leaders across higher education and business and supports university-business collaboration across the UK.

Rosalind Gill, Head of Policy and Engagement at the NCUB, said: