UK Dealmakers ‘Significantly more Optimistic’ about Economic Climate than Last Year

Confidence among UK dealmakers is surging, according to the latest findings from CIL’s Investment 360 Index.

Almost half (48%) of respondents are now positive about the UK’s short-term economic outlook, a dramatic improvement from just 19% in 2024. In contrast, only 15% of respondents hold a negative view this year, with 34% remaining neutral.

The Investment 360 Index is based on research with 138 UK market stakeholders, including private equity investors, management teams, corporate finance providers and business advisors, and has been run by CIL, the independent international management consultancy, since 2017. The survey, now in its eighth year, provides a comprehensive view of investor sentiment and market conditions.

This year’s findings present a very different picture to 2023 when nearly half of respondents (48%) were negative about the short-term economic outlook. Long term sentiment is also optimistic, with 59% of respondents expressing positive sentiment in the UK’s economic climate over the next five to ten years.

M&A activity is showing signs of recovery. The Index suggests that, having hit its lowest point last year, there has been an improvement, with 28% citing high or average current deal activity, compared to just 15% last year. The outlook is even brighter for the next 12 months, with 76% expecting an increase in M&A activity and 18% anticipating stable levels. This points to cautious optimism in the business and investment communities.

Asset quality also continues to improve slowly, with 24% of respondents describing the current quality of assets as excellent, good or average compared to 19% last year. However, the research points to more significant improvement over the next 12 months, with 55% expecting an increase in quality, compared to 48% last year and just 20% in 2022.

Alex Marshall, Senior Partner at CIL, said: