UK ‘Can be a Global Leader’ in Power Electronics for Data Centres

Compound semiconductors have a “vital role to play” in managing our future energy needs.

A new report from Compound Semiconductor Applications (CSA) Catapult has highlighted how the UK can be leader in power electronics for data centres as well as outlining the critical role of compound semiconductors in managing data centre energy consumption.

The report explores the exponential rise in the number of data centres worldwide to meet the growing demand of AI applications.

Energy efficiency is paramount for data centre providers, with projections showing they could account for up to 10% of global electricity use by 2030.

The report highlights the possible efficiencies that can be achieved by integrating novel compound semiconductor devices into power distribution networks.

In particular, the report highlights three areas in which compound semiconductors can play a significant role: power supply units (PSUs), uninterruptible power supplies (UPSs) and solid-state transformers (SSTs).

With more than 500 data centres—the third highest amount in the world—and robust engineering and compound semiconductor expertise, the UK is well-positioned to lead in advancing wide bandgap technologies for data centres, says the report.

CSA Catapult plays a pivotal role in this innovation landscape, providing world-class capabilities in advanced power electronics design, simulation, optimisation and rapid prototyping.

Nick Singh, Chief Technology Officer at CSA Catapult, said:

“This report is a timely reminder that as the UK leverages AI in unlocking growth, and consumer data demands continue to rise, compound semiconductors have a vital role to play in managing our future energy needs.”

Click here to read the full report.