Tywyn’s Magic Lantern Voted Cinema of the Year

The Magic Lantern in Tywyn has been voted Cinema of the Year in the British Independent Film Awards (BIFA).

More than 130 cinemas entered the awards, supported by Kia and voted for by cinemagoers, and in excess of 100,000 votes were cast during the first round of voting.

The final five nominees were then selected by a specially appointed jury, taking into account the public vote and the cinemas’ contribution to their community, environmental sustainability and making cinema accessible for all.

Following a final round of voting, in which over 19,000 votes were cast, the Magic Lantern was crowned the winner at the BIFA ceremony where manager Sara Hulls and venue manager Ella Morgan collected the inaugural award.

“Thank you so much to everyone who voted for us,” said Sara. “It means the world to bring this award home to Tywyn. We are so grateful to our community who get behind everything we do and support us in every way they can. Without them, there would be no Magic Lantern.”

In her acceptance speech, Ella added:

“I’m honoured to accept this award on behalf of our amazing, creative team – they truly put the magic in the Magic Lantern. “We also thank BIFA for recognising the important role of cinemas in the film industry by creating this award and we thank Kia for supporting it. Finally, we thank the independent filmmakers for all their beautiful, challenging, inspiring, important films. Screening them is a privilege.”

BIFA directors Amy Gustin and Deena Wallace congratulated the Magic Lantern ns thanked Kia for its support.

“As well as highlighting a worthy winner and five exceptional nominees, all the cinemas who entered have been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for them from their communities,” they said. “Long live the cinema.”

Kia has been championing independent cinemas and their communities since 2022. The new Cinema of the Year Award allows local communities to celebrate their favourite cinemas by getting behind them and voting for them to win this prestigious accolade celebrating the UK's best independent cinema.

Steve Hicks, Kia UK Limited’s marketing director, said: